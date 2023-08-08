CHICAGO — Nearly 25 armed robberies have been conducted throughout the Northwest Side since Saturday night.

The latest incidents happened in a span of less than two hours early Tuesday morning throughout West Town, Logan Square and Wicker Park.

The spree began at around 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee. Police said a 53-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when three males exited a silver sedan and robbed him of his cell phone and wallet at gunpoint.

At around 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Superior, police said a 30-year-old woman was riding a bicycle when she was cut off by a silver sedan. She was then robbed of her cell phone and bag at gunpoint.

Approximately five minutes later in the 1900 block of West Chicago, a 36-year-old man was robbed on the sidewalk at gunpoint by the same three suspects of his cell phone.

Then at approximately 1:50 a.m. and 2 a.m., two separate bicyclists, a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, were cut off and both were robbed of their cell phones and backpacks.

A timeline of the other armed robberies is below, according to Chicago police.

3900 block of West George on Aug. 5 at 6:40 p.m.

2300 block of North Western on Aug. 5 at 6:50 p.m.

2500 block of North Richmond on Aug. 5 at 6:50 p.m.

2600 block of North Hamlin on Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

1700 block of North Keystone on Aug. 6 at 5:30 a.m.

4000 block of West Armitage on Aug. 6 at 5:31 a.m.

1300 block of North Moorman on Aug. 6 at 10:50 a.m.

2900 block of North Albany on Aug. 6 at 11:00 a.m.

2500 block of North Rockwell on Aug. 6 at 11:05 a.m.

2800 block of West Diversey on Aug. 6 at 11:15 a.m.

4300 block of West Schubert on Aug. 6 at 11:40 a.m.

3200 block of West Fullerton on Aug. 6 at 11:50 a.m.

2100 block of North Spaulding on Aug. 6 at 11:50 a.m.

1800 block of North Spaulding on Aug. 6 at 11:50 a.m.

3600 block of West Potomac on Aug. 6 at 12:00 p.m.

2400 block of North Spaulding on Aug. 6 at 12:05 p.m.

1600 block of North Drake on Aug. 6 at 12:05 p.m.

1400 block of North Cicero on Aug. 6 at 12:10 p.m.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.