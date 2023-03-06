CHICAGO — A 21-year-old woman was shot multiple times and killed Monday afternoon while she was sitting inside a vehicle in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the female victim was sitting in a vehicle around 1 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Montana Street when she was hit by gunfire in the shoulder, back and hand.

The victim was then taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have no one in custody.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make a breakthrough in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.