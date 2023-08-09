police car lights at night in city with selective focus and blurry car traffic in the bokeh

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man is dead after being found unresponsive inside a Gage Park residence, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said officers were called to a residence in the 4900 block of South Maplewood Avenue around 2 p.m., after a 21-year-old man was found unresponsive by a family member.

Initial investigation showed the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the head and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police have no one in custody.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online with CPD at cpdtip.com.