CHICAGO — Two women were carjacked at gunpoint within 30 minutes of each other Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side.

At around 8:10 a.m., police said a 43-year-old woman was in her parked vehicle when three unknown male suspects exited a red SUV, possibly a Jeep.

A gun was displayed by one of the suspects and they fled in her vehicle. The woman was not injured, police said.

At around 8:38 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Addison, a 52-year-old woman was parked in her Mercedes SUV when a maroon Jeep approached.

The woman was carjacked at gunpoint by one male suspect. The stolen vehicle fled eastbound with the Jeep following it.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.