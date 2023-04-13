CHICAGO — Two girls, ages 16 and 13, were arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies and carjacking one victim at gunpoint on Chicago’s South Side.

According to Chicago police, the teen girls robbed multiple victims in less than 40 minutes across Auburn Gresham and Chatham on Wednesday.

The first incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. in the 8700 block of S. Aberdeen St. in Auburn Gresham. About 15 minutes later, another robbery occurred around 1:55 p.m. in the same block.

The third incident, reported just before 2:20 p.m., happened in the 400 block of W. 81st St. in Chatham. The juvenile offenders were taken into custody shortly thereafter in the 400 block of W. 81st Street.

Both are charged with one felony count of carjacking at gunpoint and armed robbery. The 13-year-old is also charged with assaulting a peace officer.

No additional information was made available by police.