CHICAGO — Two 16-year-old boys are in critical condition after being shot near the Bronzeville neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, two 16-year-old boys were on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of South State Street and involved in an argument with an unknown offender in a vehicle when the offender pulled out a gun and opened fire on the two boys.

One of the boys was shot in the chest and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, while the other was shot in the back and also taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in the same condition.

Police have no one in custody.

If you or someone you know has information that could help lead to an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this crime, CPD encourages you to file an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.