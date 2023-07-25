CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the 19-year-old, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Terrance A. Foster, was near the front of a residence in the 1600 block of South Karlov Avenue around 2:55 p.m. when he was approached by multiple people, who pulled out guns and opened fire.

Foster was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have no one in custody.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make a breakthrough in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.