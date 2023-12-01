CHICAGO — An 18-year-old male is clinging to life after Chicago police say he was shot multiple times in the city’s Albany Park neighborhood.

According to police, just before 8 p.m., the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of N. Monticello when an unknown male offender opened fire. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the head and body, police added.

City paramedics rushed the male to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. As of Friday, there is no update on the victim’s condition.

No one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Area Five detectives are investigating.