CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the head Wednesday evening, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said an 18-year-old male victim was in an alley in the 2200 block of North Kilbourn Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when two unknown males walked up to him, pulled out guns and opened fire, hitting the 18-year-old in the head.

After first responders arrived on scene, the 18-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

Police have no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information that can help lead police toward making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident can file an anonymous tip online with CPD at cpdtip.com.