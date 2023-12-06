CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged Tuesday after he robbed a woman in mid-late November, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Frederick Page, 18, booked on two charges after a late November armed robbery in Humboldt Park (Courtesy: CPD)

CPD said Frederick Page was arrested and charged Tuesday after he was identified as one of the suspects who robbed a a 33-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue back on Nov. 20.

Page was charged with one felony count of robbery – armed with a firearm, and one felony count of unlawful vehicular invasion.

Police said Page was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

No other information is available at this time.