CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged Tuesday after he robbed a woman in mid-late November, according to the Chicago Police Department.
CPD said Frederick Page was arrested and charged Tuesday after he was identified as one of the suspects who robbed a a 33-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue back on Nov. 20.
Page was charged with one felony count of robbery – armed with a firearm, and one felony count of unlawful vehicular invasion.
Police said Page was taken into custody and charged accordingly.
No other information is available at this time.