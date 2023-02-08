CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot while driving through Brighton Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

According to police, the victim was driving south in the 4300 block of South Rockwell Street when an unknown offender shot at him from the sidewalk in the direction he was driving.

The victim continued driving until coming to a stop in the 4700 block of South Rockwell Street, at which point he was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police have no one in custody at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead police to an arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible, CPD encourages you to file an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.