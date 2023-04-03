CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot while sitting in a car in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood early Monday morning.

Police say the boy was sitting in a vehicle in the 1500 block of West 52nd Street around 6:18 a.m. when an unknown individual fired shots into his vehicle.

According to police, the boy suffered a gunshot wound to the upper back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

There were no other injuries reported and there is currently no one in custody at this time.

Police are investigating the incident.