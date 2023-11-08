CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in the Garfield Park neighborhood early Wednesday evening, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said officers were sent to the 4300 block of West Adams Street around 4:45 p.m., where a 16-year-old male victim was on the street when he was shot in the groin by an unknown offender.

The 16-year-old boy was then taken from the scene to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Police have no one in custody, as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information that can help lead CPD toward making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident can file anonymous tips online at cpdtip.com.