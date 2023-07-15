CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood late Saturday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said a 15-year-old male was near an alley in the 6400 block of South Troy Street around 4:35 p.m. when he was shot in the thigh.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center from the scene where he was initially reported as being in good condition.

Police have no one in custody as area detectives continue to investigate.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead police toward making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.