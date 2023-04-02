CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in the chest in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 14-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 8000 block of South Drexel Avenue around 6:42 p.m. when he was hit in the chest by gunfire.

Police said the victim was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

There are no offenders in custody at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that can help detectives make a breakthrough in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.