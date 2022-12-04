CHICAGO — Police are warning the public on 14 armed robberies took place from Friday to Sunday morning between the hours of 1:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Police responded to 10 robberies that took place Friday morning from 12:45 a.m. to 2:10 a.m. spanning from East Pilsen going North going through Logan Square and Irving Park Road.

Police described the group as being two to four men between the ages of 15 to 30, wearing dark clothing and ski masks. The men were armed with dark-colored semi-automatic handguns.

Polie also responded to four armed robberies that took place Sunday morning between the times of 2:00 a.m. to 2:45a.m. around East from Humbolt Park, West Town and ended in Logan Sqaure.

The same men were also described between the ages of 15-30 in a group of two to four wearing dark-colored clothing and ski masks. They were armed with dark colored semi-automatic handguns.

The CPD urges the public to stay cautious and alert family and friends in the area.

Call 911 immediately if you experienced an incident or were a witness to a crime. Provide a detailed description of the individuals including any vehicle description and license plate information.