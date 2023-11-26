CHICAGO — Police are offering a warning to residents in several neighborhoods across the city after 14 people were robbed at gunpoint in a span of about three hours on Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the robberies happened between 5:06 a.m. and 7:53 a.m.

Officers say during each robbery, a group of four men exited a black Audi G5, with the license plate number BW72037, and pointed guns against the victim’s heads while demanding property. The men then stole wallets, purses, cell phones and money from the victims.

Police say during four of the robberies, the victims were battered, and a victim was shot in one of the incidents.

Police did not provide an update on the condition of the victim who was shot during one of the robberies.

Chicago police provided the following timeline of the armed robberies that took place on Sunday:

1900 block of West 21st Street at 5:06 a.m. on the Lower West Side.

2300 block of West Cermak Road at 5:13 a.m. on the Lower West Side.

4700 block of South Talman Avenue at 5:29 a.m. in Brighton Park.

3100 block of West 44th Street at 5:30 a.m. in Brighton Park.

4700 block of Hoyne Avenue at 5:35 a.m. in New City.

4700 block of South Oakley Avenue at 5:45 a.m. in New City.

3800 block of South Sacramento Boulevard at 5:50 a.m. in Brighton Park.

5600 block of South Maplewood Avenue at 6 a.m. in Gage Park.

2900 block of West 53rd Street at 6:01 a.m. in Gage Park.

1600 block of West 38th Street at 6:30 a.m. in Mckinley Park.

1900 block of North Harding Avenue at 7 a.m. in Hermosa.

1900 block of North Keystone Avenue at 7:01 a.m. in Hermosa.

3700 block of West Lyndale Street at 7:20 a.m. in Logan Square.

100 block of South Sacramento Boulevard at 7:53 a.m. in Garfield Park.

According to police, the four men were spotted wearing dark-colored sweatshirts with hoods, black pants and black ski masks. Police believe the individuals responsible are between 18 and 25 years of age, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds.

The string of armed robberies is the latest in a rash of robberies being committed by groups around the city.

Police advise the public to remain aware of their surroundings and stay free from distractions.

According to officers, anyone who is confronted by an assailant should try to remain calm. The public is advised not to confront offenders as it could lead to possible injury.

Police say to avoid robberies, people should walk in groups and avoid carrying large amounts of money.

Those who fall victim or witness a crime should call 911 immediately and provide authorities with a detailed description of the offenders.

Authorities warn the public never to pursue a fleeing assailant and instead work to remember any unique physical characteristics of the offenders.

Anyone with information on the string of robberies is asked to contact Chicago police.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.