CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in the Rogers Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 1500 block of West Jarvis Avenue around 3:40 p.m. when an offender approached the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg.

The victim was taken to St Francis Hospital before being transferred to Laurie’s Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police have no one in custody.

No other information is available at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make a breakthrough in this investigation, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.