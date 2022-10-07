CHICAGO — An 11-year-old girl was sexually abused in an alley while walking home from school Thursday on the South Side.

At around 3:30 p.m., the girl was walking home in the 6200 block of South Indiana when an unknown man approached her. CPD said he then placed his hand over her mouth and pulled her into an alley where she was sexually abused.

At some point, the girl was able to break free and run away.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 45-60 years old, 5’11” with a thin build and graying hair. Police said he was wearing a black shirt, black jeans with a silver belt buckle and black work boots.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.