CHICAGO — One man is in critical condition following a quadruple shooting Thursday night in Humboldt Park.

At around 6:45 p.m., four men were near the street in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when they were approached by four gunmen, CPD said.

Three of the men, ages 26, 31 and 34 were shot and transported to Stroger in good condition.

A 62-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and body. He also transported to Stroger in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.