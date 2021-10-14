Court docs: Man charged in 7-year-old girl’s murder targeted uncle following Facebook argument

CHICAGO — The man accused of killing 7-year-old Serenity Broughton went to the area following a Facebook dispute with the girl’s uncle, according to court documents.

Aireon Luster, 24, was arrested for the second time in relation to the shooting on Wednesday. Officers located him in his grandmother’s basement in Riverside. Back in September, Luster was arrested for his alleged role in the shooting, but was released without charges.

On Aug. 15, the day Broughton was shot and killed, Luster allegedly exchanged Facebook threats with the girl’s uncle. The argument also took place on Facetime, according to court documents.

Less than 30 minutes later, prosecutors argued that Luster, along with two other men, circled an area near Broughton’s home in a silver Chevy sedan on the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue.

Surveillance images captured Luster and an unidentified shooter exit the vehicle in an alley, according to court documents. The shooters entered a gangway, near where Serenity and her 6-year-old sister Aubrey were, and shots then rang out.

Serenity was shot in the chest and torso and later died at the hospital. Aubrey was also shot in the chest, but survived the shooting.

Serenity Broughton pictured with her 6-year-old sister in an undated photo. (Submitted by family members)





Luster was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. Police are still asking the public’s help with locating the second shooter and the driver of the vehicle.

He was held without bail.

A $2,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.