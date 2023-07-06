CHICAGO — A 67-year-old Little Village father agreed to rehab prior to gunning down his family, killing his wife and daughter, prosecutors said in court Thursday.

Jose Alvarez was held without bail after prosecutors outlined a timeline in court. He’s been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On June 20, his wife, Karina Gonzalez, 48, and their children, 15-year-old Daniela Alvarez and their 18-year-old son, left the residence following “several years” of alleged alcohol, drug and verbal abuse by Jose Alvarez.

The following day, Gonzalez obtained an order of protection, but it was never served, according to court documents. However, as a result, court documents state that Alvarez’s FOID card, for his Glock handgun, was revoked.

On June 26, documents state the family returned to live with Alvarez with the understanding that he was going to enter a rehab program.

Prosecutors allege the abusive behavior began again after a few days.

On Sunday night at around 10 p.m. at their home in the 2600 block of South Millard, Gonzalez and their two children returned from work.

Prosecutors allege Alvarez accused his wife of cheating, something he did “constantly,” and the 18-year-old son told him to “stop or he was going to call 911.”

At that point, Alvarez allegedly walked to his bedroom with the 18-year-old son following and retrieved his Glock handgun. The son ran from the bedroom and took cover under the dining room table, documents state.

Alvarez then went to the living room and shot Gonzalez and his 15-year-old daughter while they were sitting on the couch. Gonzalez was shot eight times, including a wound to the head and two to the face, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His 15-year-old daughter was shot in the face and the forearm. She was in critical condition when officers arrived and died at the hospital.

After allegedly shooting his wife and daughter, Alvarez fired several shots underneath the dining room table — striking his son in the ankle, who was shielding himself with a chair.

Prosecutors stated that the son then ran out of the front door and called 911. Alvarez went back into his bedroom after the shooting and his gun was recovered on top of his bed, court documents allege.

Alvarez’s next court date is scheduled for July 26.