Amita Health St. Francis in Evanston was the center of a crime scene Saturday morning after Chicago police say two shooting victims drove themselves to the hospital.

“Can someone come to St Francis Hospital? We had a walk-in gunshot victim. It sounds like possibly an attempted carjacking.”

Chicago police said a 24-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were sitting inside a vehicle around 5 a.m. near Birchwood Avenue and Ridge Boulevard in Rogers Park when an unknown man walked up and started shooting into the car.

Small amounts of broken glass on the street remain at the scene.

“The gunshot went through the windshield,” said a neighbor who did not wish to be identified.

Gunfire, the neighbor says, woke from his sleep.

“We heard one gunshot, so when we came down, we heard from the officer that the woman was shot in the face,” the man said.

Police said the woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition. The wounded male is reportedly in good condition.

The neighbor told WGN News that gun violence throughout Chicago had gotten out of hand but considered the shooting a rare occurrence in the neighborhood.

“We don’t want to make it a big deal,” the man said. “But hopefully, this won’t happen again.”

Police announced no arrest(s) in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.