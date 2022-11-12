CHICAGO — A couple was robbed of their car and other personal belongings as they were heading to a nearby laundromat in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood early Saturday morning.

A couple was loading their car with laundry bags to head to a laundromat at the 2300 block of North Lamon Avenue around 5:00 a.m. when they were robbed.

According to police, the husband was taking some trash to the alley where he was approached by three men who produced a handgun and demanded that he walk back to the car.

The men removed the wife from the car and demanded phones and car keys from the couple.

The men fled the scene with the car and the couple’s personal belongings. There were no injuries reported and police are still investigating the incident.