CHICAGO — An update is expected Tuesday on an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability into sexual misconduct allegations at the 10th District police station.

The press conference will be held at 10 a.m.

According to a spokesman with the Chicago Police Department, an internal investigation was launched into allegations that several officers engaged in sexual relationships with migrants who were living at the West Side police station.

One of the migrants is now pregnant and officials are investigating if some of the women involved were minors.

Migrants at the station were removed and relocated after the accusations, but other districts are still serving as temporary shelters.

