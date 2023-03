CHICAGO — An officer-involved shooting was reported Friday night in Lincoln Park, according to COPA.

COPA said the shooting happened in the 2300 block of North Clark Street.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, one injured person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

Police at the scene told WGN-TV the person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary.

COPA is asking for anyone with information to call them at 312-746-3609 or report tips online.

This story will be updated.