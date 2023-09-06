CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) has released video of the fatal Morgan Park officer-involved shooting last month.

The Chicago Police Department notified COPA of a fatal officer-involved shooting near the 1100 block of West 111th Street in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. on August 11.

Further investigation showed that two CPD officers were in a marked police vehicle when they observed a confrontation between two individuals. The officers reportedly observed one individual with a firearm in their back pocket.

When the officers engaged, the armed individual fled, and officers pursued them into a residence. Inside the residence, officers gave verbal commands to drop the weapon, as they struggled over the individual’s firearm.

The individual and one of the officers both discharged their weapons, at which time the individual was struck and transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced deceased. A gun was recovered on scene.

If anyone has information or video footage related to this incident, please contact our office at 312-746-3609 or by visiting their website.