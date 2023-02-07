CHICAGO — New video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows the moment a Chicago Police officer used his gun in a Christmas Eve shooting.

Surveillance video from a gas station near 59th and Halsted, in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, captured the moments before the officer-involved shooting on Dec. 24.

A person can be seen getting out of a sedan and shooting several times at a Nissan SUV.

Soon after, that person can be seen jumping back into the sedan and speeding off.

At the same time, officers in a CPD squad car were on the opposite side of the street. More than a dozen shots can be heard on a separate recording.

Police body camera footage shows the moments when the shooting started. An officer then opened the car door, jumped out, fired toward a car, and took off in pursuit of the suspects.

Not long after, three people are seen on dash camera video running from the car.

“Three of them, they just took off through the park,” an officer is heard saying.

It’s not clear if any of the suspects were hit by the officer’s bullets.

A 17-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital in unknown conditions.

None of the suspects involved were located or taken into custody.