CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released bodycam video tied to an officer-involved shooting at a Northwest Side police station in July 2020.

Three officers and the offender were shot in the incident, prompting COPA’s involvement.

On July 30, 2020, Chicago Police officers arrested 25-year-old Lovelle Jordan in connection with a carjacking downtown.

After patting down a handcuffed Jordan, police found he was carrying drugs in his pocket. Officers did not notice that Jordan was carrying a small loaded pistol.

Police transported Jordan to the 25th District Station. When an officer went to open the door at the police station, Jordan opened fire.

In the video, one officer says, “I know you’re shot, I know you’re shot.”

In April, Jordan pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. A Cook County judge sentenced Jordan to 31 years in prison.

Jordan was left paralyzed after the shooting but COPA reports that Jordan has since died.

The news release did not say the cause of death.