CHICAGO — Body camera video was released Wednesday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in a fatal police-involved shooting last month.

The shooting occurred in the 3800 block of West Flournoy in Garfield Park on April 15. According to preliminary information, COPA says the incident started when two officers approached a group of people and one person started to walk away — but then fled.

The person, identified as 24-year-old Reginald Clay Jr., was pursued on foot by the two officers to a gangway with no exit.

According to video released by COPA, Clay attempted to exit the gangway in the direction of the officers, and one of the officers opened fire and shot him. Clay died later from his injuries.

COPA said Clay had a firearm, which was recovered at the scene.

COPA will conduct an investigation to determine if the officers’ actions followed Chicago Police Department policy and training.

Clay’s family has sued the CPD and claim he ran to “avoid being hassled.” The family accuses officers of violating the department’s foot pursuit policy.

The officers’ involved have been placed on desk duty for 30 days.