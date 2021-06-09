COPA releases bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting on West Side

CHICAGO — New video has been released of an officer-involved shooting that wounded two Chicago cops and left one suspect hospitalized in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) on Wednesday released body camera footage of the May 16 incident. Police said two officers on May 16 responded to a nearby ShotSpotter alert in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood and observed a person in a nearby vacant lot. Both officers tried to engage the suspect and followed him down an alley.

The video showed one officer approaching the suspect with his gun drawn when the suspect immediately opens fire. One video shows an officer falling to the ground as he returns fire.

Agonizing screams are then heard, followed by one officer saying, “I’m hit, I’m hit.” That same officer is later heard saying, “I’m hit in the vest too.”

Police later revealed that one officer was shot in the collarbone and shoulder and another officer was shot in the hand. The suspect was also shot.

All three were taken to the hospital and have since recovered.

Police charged Bruce Lua, 45, with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery against a peace officer and one felony weapons charge.

COPA says getting the video released within a matter of weeks is part of their goal of transparency within the police department.

“Today’s release within 24 days of the incident is consistent with our commitment to transparency and the timely release of video and other materials,” said Interim Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten. “At a time when the public demands answers, specifically as it relates to officer-involved shootings and the release of video footage, it is important that COPA remains the civilian oversight agency that is timely and trusted.”

