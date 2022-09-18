CHICAGO — An investigation is underway by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability after police officers shot an armed individual early Sunday morning.

The Chicago Police Department said officers from the 8th District were on an investigation in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue around 2 a.m. when officers encountered an armed individual, at which time an officer shot him.

Police said they gave the individual immediate medical aid, who was then taken to an area hospital in fair condition. One police officer was also taken to the hospital for observation where he is listed in good condition.

COPA launched an investigation of the shooting shortly thereafter. The officer(s) involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days.