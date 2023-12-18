CHICAGO — Police are investigating a shooting involving a Chicago off-duty officer.

According to police, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday near the 7900 block of South Sacramento in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Police said an off-duty officer discharged their weapon during an attempted carjacking.

No one was injured during the shooting. It is unclear how many shots the off-duty officer fired.

No one is in custody.

Investigators are working to determine the exact details of the shooting.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating the incident. The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative leave for 30 days.