CHICAGO — Coming up on two years since his murder, a Cook County Sheriff’s deputy wants justice for her son.

On the night of June 21, 2021, Dorothy Riles’ son, Lamar Drakes, 28, was trying to figure out why his car was overheating. At the time, he was staying at his grandparent’s house in the 10400 block of South Eggleston because his grandfather was ill.

Drakes was outside working on his car when a Chevy Malibu drove up. Someone inside fired shots at Drakes and he was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn — where he was pronounced dead.

“I heard guys came down the street and started shooting at my son,” Riles said. “He didn’t know them.”

Drakes wanted to follow his mother’s career path and join the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. A week prior to the shooting, he was due to continue his application by taking a written test to become a correctional officer.

For four years prior to his murder, he worked in the commissary at the Cook County Jail.

“Everyone he worked with at the jail kept telling him he would be so good at it,” Riles said.

Drakes has a son, Caleb, who is now five.

“He keeps asking ‘where’s daddy?'” Riles said. “My 17-year-old son, his younger brother, really misses him too. He is at Marian Catholic and about to go to prom.”

A $25,000 reward is available from Riles and the Chicago Activist Coalition For Justice. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.