CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon.

A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say.

According to officials, the man, 42, refused and the man fired shots striking the construction worker in the right thigh and grazing his left arm.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

The man who fired shots fled in an unknown direction. No one is in custody and police are still investigating.