CHICAGO — A concerned citizen interjected during an attempted child luring attempt in Rogers Park Monday night.

At around 6:30 p.m., a girl was at Pottawattomie Park, located in the 7300 block of Rogers Avenue, when a man approached and invited the girl to his home in exchange for money.

Police said a nearby citizen interjected and assisted the girl into the park’s fieldhouse, where 911 was called.

The suspect is described as an African American, approximately 25-30, 6′-6’2″, 165 to 175 lbs. and was wearing a hooded Michael Kors rain coat with black jeans and black shoes.

He had a thick accent and is missing his upper front teeth, police said.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip at tipsoft.com.