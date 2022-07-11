CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a man was wounded in a shootout in a parking garage in the South Loop early Monday.

According to police, a man was pulling into a parking garage around 3:45 a,m. in the 1100 block of South Delano Court.

Police said the man was followed by black jeep and a white sedan that also pulling into the garage.

Five men from both of the vehicles got out and approached the man with guns.

Police said the man was a concealed carry holder also produced a gun.

The man and the group exchanged gunfire. Police said a shootout ensues.

The group of men then ran back into their vehicle and fled the scene.

Police said the man was shot in the leg and suffered a graze wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Minutes earlier and less that a half mile away, police said a 48-year-old woman was standing in the 700 block of South Wells around 3:30 a.m. when a black jeep approached. Police said three men got out of the jeep and demanded property. One of the men struck the woman in the back of the head.

The woman’s car, a Chrysler 300, was taken along with personal property.

The men drove away in an unknown direction.

Police have not confirmed if the incidents are related.

Police have not released a detailed description of the people involved.

No one is in custody in either of the incidents.