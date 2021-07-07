Concealed carry holder witnesses triple shooting in South Austin, shoots alleged gunman

CHICAGO — A Chicago man is in police custody after authorities say he was shot after allegedly killing a woman and wounding two others on July 4.

According to police, Calvin Gonnigan, 32, is accused of shooting three people, one fatally, in the first block of N. Menard Ave. around 10:45 p.m. Police say he walked up to two men and a woman standing in an alleyway and opened fire.

Calvin Gonnigan

The woman, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two men, age 49 and 32, were taken to Stroger Hospital in stable and critical condition, respectively.

Authorities say that a 49-year-old man who witnessed the incident discharged his firearm and struck Gonnigan in the hip and arm. The 49-year-old has a concealed carry holder permit.

Gonnigan is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault/discharge of a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.

He was due in court Wednesday, July 7.

