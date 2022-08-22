CHICAGO — A concealed carry holder critically injured a man who approached his car and fired shots at him in the North Austin neighborhood.

The man, 45, was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street around 1:27 a.m. Monday, when another man attempted to carjack his vehicle and began to fire shots at him, police say.

The 45-year-old, who police say is a CCL holder, began to fire back and shot the man in the chest.

The unidentified man was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition and his gun was recovered on the scene.

The 45-year-old was not injured.

There is no further information and police are currently investigating.