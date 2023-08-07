CHICAGO — A man was critically injured after an exchange of gunfire in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Kedzie. Police said a 31-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two other men, and one took out a gun.

According to police, the 31-year-old, a concealed carry holder, removed his gun and there was an exchange of gunfire between the two men.

The 31-year-old man was shot in the stomach and left buttocks and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The offenders fled the scene. Police said a handgun was recovered from the scene.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.