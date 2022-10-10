CHICAGO —The Washington Park community gathered Monday to alert the community to help find the man responsible for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl near Dulles Elementary School and question how this could happen in a reportedly Safe Passage Zone.

According to police, the 11-year-old girl was on her way home from school Thursday afternoon when a man came up from behind her, put his hand over her mouth and pulled her into a secluded area of an alley in the 6200 block of South Indiana, where he sexually abused her.

The girl was able to break free and run off.

The community points out that this happened within the steps of a safe passage monitored by CPS and should be dealt with by the Chicago Police Department.

“I want the Chicago Police Department to bring in every sex offender in Washinton Park,” Bamani Obadele from Acclivus said.

Police confirmed that a person was questioned, but was released Monday — frustrating the community even more.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 45-60 years old, 5’11” with a thin build and graying hair. Police said he was wearing a black shirt, black jeans with a silver belt buckle and black work boots.