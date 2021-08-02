Community on high alert after string of stray bullets pierce South Loop homes

CHICAGO – Locals expressed their frustration to law enforcement and city council members Monday night following two incidents in which stray bullets pierced surrounding homes in Chicago’s South Loop.

“I was at home sitting on my couch watching TV with a friend and we had heard glass shatter. It sounded like a lightbulb exploded,” a woman who did not wish to be identified said.



According to police, the most recent incident occurred Saturday night around 9:50 at Cullerton and Indiana. The women who live in a mid-level apartment told WGN they dropped to the ground and then saw the bullet hole in the window. The women add that the bullet traveled through a wall just below their television.

“Very uneasy and uncomfortable. It was a lot to take in,” one woman said.

Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd Ward) addressed the incident Monday night at a public safety forum with constituents and new 1st District police commander Patricia Zuber.



“My community is concerned about public safety,” Dowell said. “The stray bullets that have gone through a couple of homeowners’ windows.”



Zuber said officers located bullets but no shell casings were recovered from the scene. The police commander said a similar incident occurred on June 29 near 14th and Clark. The victim of that South Loop shooting incident also spoke out during the public safety forum. Janean Kwan said the bullet traveled through Clark Street, struck her second-floor patio door and eventually the kitchen cabinet.

Zuber acknowledged Monday that officers need the public’s help.

“Unfortunately, we can’t have a car on every block. But if we’re not there to hear it or capture it, that’s where we need the help of the community,” she said.

Police are asking people in the area of Cullerton and Indiana to check their surveillance video from Saturday night to help identify a vehicle or suspect. In the interim, the women who experienced the very close call told WGN they are still shaken by the incident.



“For a violent act to come through my window, so close to where I was sitting and traveling across the wall to my bedroom to where I sleep, it’s really different level of vulnerability that I don’t know I’ll ever experience again,” one woman said. “It’s very hard to mentally process it.”