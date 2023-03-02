CHICAGO — Community members came together Thursday night at several vigils across Chicago to remember fallen police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso.

On Thursday evening, officers, family and neighbors came together to support his family.

“Just thinking about how hard hit the community is compared to the family it’s nothing and that’s why we’re rallying together to pray for them,” J.J. Molodecki, pastor at Hope Church Midway, said.

“He was a really good man, a really good guy, braver than myself absolutely,” Juaquin Iglesias, a friend of Vasquez-Lasso said.

In his free time, Vasquez-Lassor was a member of the Chicago Police Football Club soccer team.

“There was a game coming up this week and he was planning to be there as well,” State Rep. Angelica Guerrero-Ceullar said.

This vigil was for all officers, too, to show they have support by the hundreds.

“We’re here for them, not just for one time, but constantly,” Molodecki said.

32-year-old Andres Vasquez-Lasso, courtesy CPD

In Chinatown, community activists stood in solidarity with the police department to offer their support and call for change.

“We’re here mourning the loss of another Chicago police officer,” Raul Montes Jr. said. “We need to think about these officers every day.”

Montes and other community activists from the city stood in solidarity with the Asian American Law Enforcement Association and Chicago officers.

“We want to make it known that we need change,” Montes said.

“Let them do their job,” Dr. Kim Tee said. “They are here to protect and serve the citizens and residents.”

The group is calling for more accountability for people accused in crimes while also demanding an end to the SAFE-T Act.

“The citizens of this city should not have to live in fear,” Tee said.

They said a prayer for the fallen officer and his brothers and sisters in blue.

For many officers and families, including those who have lost a loved one in the line of duty, this hits very close to home, no matter how much time has passed.

For John Gordon, witnessing the sea of officers standing in solidarity of their fallen brother brought him back nearly 19 years ago.

“You just re-live everything, unfortunately,” Gordon said. “If I’m reliving it, that means other families are as well; Ella French’s family, the Flisk family, the Bauer family, all of them are going through their own emotions as well.”

John’s younger brother, Michael Gordon, was on patrol for the department’s 11th district when he was hit and killed by a drunk driver in 2004.

His family created a foundation to support families of officers who died in the line of duty as well as supporting education.

“There’s a lot of media attention for the first week or so and then you don’t hear a lot so that’s why it’s important for me to keep my brother’s memory out there,” John said.

He knows the community will do its part to wrap their arms around Officer Vasquez-Lasso’s loved ones and fellow officers who will need all of the support they can get.

“I hope this family falls back on the support that the police department provides the Gold Star Families, the Police Memorial Foundation, all of those resources that were there for my family 19 years ago,” John said.