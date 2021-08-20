Community activist calls for resignation of judge who released straw purchaser of gun that killed CPD officer

CHICAGO — Community activist Andrew Holmes is calling for the resignation of a federal judge who allowed the release of Jamel Danzy on bond, the man accused of straw purchasing the gun that was used to kill CPD officer Ella French.

“I’m asking for this judge to be removed or be replaced,” Holmes said.

Holmes is outraged over what he describes as the lenient treatment of the man who allegedly put the gun in the hand of an accused cop killer.

“It’s a disgrace that a Northern Illinois judge has let this guy go,” Holmes said.

Holmes is calling for the resignation of U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert, saying Gilbert’s releasing of Danzy from federal custody shows he is failing to protect Chicagoans from gun violence.

“We have a lot of straw purchases that have been going on from Indiana to Chicago.

Danzy, a 29-year-old Hammond man is accused of supplying the gun used to kill CPD officer Ella French, who was laid to rest on Thursday.

Court documents allege that Danzy illegally bought this semi-automatic pistol last March at a Northwest Indiana gun shop.

Danzy is accused of making a ‘straw purchase’, the process of illegally buying a gun for someone else.

Authorities say Danzy gave the gun to one of the two brothers accused in the killing. Prosecutors say one of the brothers was not legally allowed to buy or possess a firearm due to a prior felony conviction.

“A lot of families are laid to rest in cemeteries here. Don’t buy for the other guy,” Holmes said.

Danzy had no prior arrest record and reportedly worked as a teacher’s aide in Northwest Indiana.

Danzy did not have to put up any money to be released, although he was ordered not to have any contact with the suspects.

CPD Supt. David Brown has also expressed outrage at Danzy’s release.