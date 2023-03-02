CHICAGO — A suburban family is still seeking justice after a 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday for their son’s murder in McKinley Park last year.

Ryan Arliskas, 27, from Crystal Lake, moved to the city to get closer to Chicago’s music scene.

A dog walker by day, Arliskas loved playing the drums and was in three bands.

Ryan Arliskas drumming, courtesy family

He lived in a large McKinley Park apartment with five other friends, where they practiced music.

On the night of April 8 of last year, Arliskas left another friend’s apartment seven blocks away at around 10:15 p.m. At around 10:30 p.m., family said Arliskas had his AirPods in when he was pushed into an alley by three young suspects.

He was shot and killed in the alley and nothing, like his phone or wallet, was taken.

The three suspects in Arliskas’ murder

“This was a club I never wanted to join,” his mother Molly said. “I want a society that cares more about their own children than guns. So this really caused my misery to become a mission.”

On Wednesday morning, Chicago police announced one of the suspects, a 14-year-old boy, has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

“The kids who shot him, my son would have been the biggest advocate for them,” his mother said. “He trusted Chicago, he trusted the people in his neighborhood — and we are all suffering. We will never know what he could have become.”

The 2012 Crystal Lake Central graduate, affectionately known as “Tygercat,” has left a hole in his family’s heart.

“We have a daughter that just turned 15 and she would ask, ‘when am I going to be an aunt?” his mother said. “They were so close — she is left without a brother and we are left without a son.”

Chicago police are still looking for two suspects involved. Last summer, they released the following surveillance video of all three suspects.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.