CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors rested their case on Wednesday after more than a month of grueling testimony in the “ComEd Four” trial.

The “ComEd Four” are former Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty. All have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including bribery conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors accused the four defendants of conspiring to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in exchange for support of the utilities legislative agenda.

Madigan was charged in 2022 with racketeering, bribery and other crimes. He’s denied wrongdoing. A year earlier, he resigned from the Legislature as the longest-serving House speaker in modern U.S. history amid speculation that he was a federal target.

The indictment accused Madigan, among other things, of reaping the benefits of private legal work illegally steered to his law firm.

The former House speaker is not in court and faces his own separate trial.

On Wednesday, 73-year-old Hooker took the stand in his own defense as prosecutors work to make their case to jurors in the 21st day of the explosive political corruption trial.

Co-defendents McClain and Doherty elected not to testify.

Closing arguments are set for Monday.