CHICAGO — The corruption case against former Alderman Ed Burke heads to closing arguments Wednesday as a judge weighs a defense motion for immediate acquittal.

The motion was filed late Tuesday as the defense rested its case after just three hours.

The prosecution spent 16 days laying out evidence, much of it secretly recorded video that, it says, proves Burke pressured contractors to hire his private law firm, as the price of helping them get city permits.

The defense presented a single argument that Burke’s actions were nothing more than old-time politics.

Burke is the longest serving alderman in Chicago history, for much of that tenure he held powerful position of finance committee chairman.