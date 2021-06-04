Citywide community alert issued after spree of 13 robberies early Friday morning

CHICAGO — A citywide community alert has been issued by Chicago police after a spree of 13 robberies early Friday morning across the city is believed to have been committed by the same group of people.

Police said the following robberies occurred Friday morning:

5300 block of South Blackstone Avenue, 2 a.m.

100 block of East Grand Avenue, 2:45 a.m.

100 block of West North Avenue, 3 a.m.

1600 block of North Throop Street, 3:12 a.m.

1600 block of West Belmont Avenue, 3:20 a.m.

1600 block of West Irving Park Road, 3:30 a.m.

4800 block of North Western Avenue, 3:44 a.m.

1800 block of West Peterson Avenue, 3:50 a.m.

500 block of West Roosevelt Road, 4:50 a.m.

1400 block of South State Street, 5:35 a.m.

200 block of East Lower Illinois Street, 6:15 a.m.

300 block of East Ohio Street, 6:20 a.m.

1100 block of West Van Buren Street, 6:30 a.m.

Police said the group of perpetrators consisted of four to eight males approximately 15 to 20 years of age, armed with handguns and dressed in dark hooded sweatshirts and masks.

“It makes you feel like you’re too scared to come outside,” Chicago resident Gloria Stewart said.

Stewart said she often walks over to the West Loop Target from work and waits for the bus, near one one of the intersections hit by a group of robbers early Friday morning.

Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for suspicious people and vehicles, while urging anyone who may encounter the group to stay calm, avoid resisting and report to 911 as soon as possible.