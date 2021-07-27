Cicero man charged with allegedly setting fire to Chicago Walgreens

CHICAGO — Authorities say a Cicero man has been federally charged with allegedly setting fire to a Chicago area Walgreens last year.

Jose Valdovinos, 32, is accused of maliciously damaging and destroying a Walgreens building in the 4000 block of W. 59th Street on June 1, 2020.

Authorities say Valdovinos was arrested Monday. He is due in court on Wednesday.

“Anyone committing crimes during the course of civil unrest should know that federal law enforcement will use every available tool to hold them accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Lausch. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work with ATF, CPD, and our other federal, state, and local partners to apprehend and charge arsonists and others engaging in violent crime.”

Arson is punishable by a minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a maximum of 20 years.