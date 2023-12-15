CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against a Cicero man accused of fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman on the city’s South Side.

Police say 39-year-old Francisco Antonio Miranda, a Cicero resident, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

According to Chicago police, the charges stem from a shooting that happened in the 7700 block of South Cicero Avenue that left a 36-year-old woman dead on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Police say the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force took Miranda into custody after he was located in the 4800 block of West Cermak Road, in Cicero, on Wednesday.

Miranda appeared in court on Thursday for a detention hearing.

Authorities have not yet identified the woman killed and it is currently unclear what led to the shooting.